2,655 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.43. The stock had a trading volume of 974,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.35 and a 12 month high of $532.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

