26,760 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.73. 430,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.39 and a fifty-two week high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

