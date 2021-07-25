$29.28 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

