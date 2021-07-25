$29.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.