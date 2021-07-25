2,972 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $38.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,632.13. 118,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,089. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,477.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.