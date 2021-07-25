$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $14.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

