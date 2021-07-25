$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

