$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

