$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

MTEM stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.