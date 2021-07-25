$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

MTEM opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 709,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.