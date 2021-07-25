$31.25 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post sales of $31.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.45 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX opened at $5.55 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

