31,790 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BioAtla as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 558.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $21,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $6,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $41.27 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

