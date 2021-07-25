34,827 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.77 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

