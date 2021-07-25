$36.74 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $36.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $140.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.07 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.24 million, with estimates ranging from $129.52 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $392,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

