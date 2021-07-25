360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.