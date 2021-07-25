$383.08 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report sales of $383.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $401.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.