38,900 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.