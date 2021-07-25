39,615 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,845,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

