$399.67 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $399.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

