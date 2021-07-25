$399.67 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $399.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.21 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SM Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

