$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. 1,048,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,099. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

