40,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The firm has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

