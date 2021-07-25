4,092 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Alexander’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $281.09 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.58.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.