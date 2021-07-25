43,832 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Telos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 667.25.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

