49,340 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

