$5.19 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $68.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $332.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

