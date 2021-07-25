50,584 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.