508,835 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 508,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.90% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

