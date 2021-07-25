5,300 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

