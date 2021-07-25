$542.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $542.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.34 million and the highest is $560.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,942,000.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

