544,182 Shares in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Acquired by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Retail Value accounts for approximately 0.4% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 2.58% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Retail Value by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Retail Value by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Retail Value by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Value stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 136,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,285. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

