$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

