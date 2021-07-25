55,923 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

USXF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

