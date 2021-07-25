58,400 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

