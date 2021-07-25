58,999 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.35. 905,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

