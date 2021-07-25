$59.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $59.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.07 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $240.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

