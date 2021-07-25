$6.46 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce $6.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 million and the lowest is $6.30 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

