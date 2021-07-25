$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $994.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.84.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.