60,895 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 43.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

HUBS opened at $580.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

