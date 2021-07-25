$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.69. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

