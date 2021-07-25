$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.34 million to $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $298.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

