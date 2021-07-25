658,595 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 658,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,045,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.08% of XPeng at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3,346.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 391,913 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPEV traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

