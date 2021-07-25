$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $68.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $302.08 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

CSII stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

