69,743 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 67,742,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

