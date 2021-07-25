69,937 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 295,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

