75,944 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.25. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

