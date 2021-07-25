78,013 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,639,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,515. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

