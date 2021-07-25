80,485 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,910,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.84. 228,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

