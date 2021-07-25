810,396 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.