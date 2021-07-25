$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

